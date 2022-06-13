Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.1°C Dublin

Sun shines for return of Wicklow Lions BBQ at Gaol

Expand
Santiago Balbontin - Wicklow Lions Expand
Maurice Corr and Sean Olohan Expand
Olena and Kostya Expand
Luliia Katalagine and Alina Kuzmina Expand
Sean Olohan - Wicklow Lions and Eamonn O Donovan - CD Auctioneers Expand
Maurice and Graine Corr with Geraldine and Tony Lyons Expand

Close

Santiago Balbontin - Wicklow Lions

Santiago Balbontin - Wicklow Lions

Maurice Corr and Sean Olohan

Maurice Corr and Sean Olohan

Olena and Kostya

Olena and Kostya

Luliia Katalagine and Alina Kuzmina

Luliia Katalagine and Alina Kuzmina

Sean Olohan - Wicklow Lions and Eamonn O Donovan - CD Auctioneers

Sean Olohan - Wicklow Lions and Eamonn O Donovan - CD Auctioneers

Maurice and Graine Corr with Geraldine and Tony Lyons

Maurice and Graine Corr with Geraldine and Tony Lyons

/

wicklowpeople

Jessica Lamb

Wicklow & District Lions Club held it’s first BBQ for many years in blistering evening sunshine on the historic grounds of the Wicklow Gaol.

With food supplied by Eoghan Whelan and his staff at the Jailers Rest, the garden was full to the brim of Lions members and friends, including many Ukranian people.

Two such guests - Alina Kuzmina and Yulia Katalagina - entertained the crowds with a live music show, heloing by Fergal Canterbury on sound.

The event was a fundraiser to help Ukrainian families with difficulties as they try to settle in the area, but local charities will also benefit.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

President of the Lions Sean Olohan said he would sincerely like to thank everyone who came along and to everyone who helped make the evening so successful.

“A special thanks to Tanya from the local Ukrainian Hub who organised so many Ukrainians to come along,” he added.

He reminded all that the next big event will be the annual Lions Golf Classic on June 17 at Blainroe Golf Course. Last year it proved to be the best supported event of the year and golf officer John Mulqueen is hoping for the same support this year.

Thanks also went to to CD Auctioneers and SSE Renewables for their ongoing support.

Privacy