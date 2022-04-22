Sun shines bright for successful Bray Wheelers Easter Spin

Bray Wheelers Easter Cycle. Brian and Siobhan Dore leading the cycle out in honour of their father Maurice who passed away last year

Members of Bray Wheelers took to their bikes to enjoy an Easter spin.

The club gathered to ride their annual Festive Spin and enjoy a social day out on a sunny Sunday.

This year’s event was bittersweet as the club gathered to remember their dear friend and cycling colleague Maurice Dore who sadly passed away last year. All the club's groups were in attendance to ride in the Garden County - Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, Red, CX, and Youths.

Maurice's wife and children also attended to pull the tickets for the charity raffle. Club members were delighted to see another generation of the Dore family don the Bray jersey and get involved in the cycling club.

Meanwhile, the club’s next introduction to club cycling course will start on Sunday, April 24 and run for five weeks. The first spin will be 55k and the aim is to progress to 100k.

Spins are for people who can cycle up to 50k and would like to improve all aspects of their cycling performance. Participants will need a helmet, racing bicycle in good working order, spare tubes (not previously repaired), tyre levers, pump, mobile phone, water bottle, food (banana, energy bar), and money for coffee stop.

The club’s flagship event, the Shay Elliott and Ken Duff Memorial Races, is set to take place for the 64th time on Sunday, May 8.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Centre in Laragh and fini sh at the top of the Shay Elliott climb near Glenmalure in the Wicklow Mountains. The event is considered one of Ireland's most prestigious and toughest road cycling races, with the Shay Elliott, the premier event on the schedule covering 155km and asking riders to ascend an accumulative 1,813m.

More information is available at braywheelers.com