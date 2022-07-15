Summer lectures at Glendalough to focus on bats, birds, woodlands and rivers

A series of summer lectures are taking place during the months of July and August at the Glendalough Education Centre on the Miner’s Road.

All the talks have a 7.30 p.m. start time.

On Thursday, July 21, lifelong birder and co-author of ‘Ireland’s Garden Birds’ Oran O’Sullivan will hold a talk titled ‘Saving Swifts: Masters of the Wicklow Sky’.

Participants will learn about the life of this incredible bird and the actions that can be taken to slow down its decline.

Declan Murphy, a Wicklow-based author, speaker and birdwatcher will hold a talk on ‘The Spirt of the River’ which will focus Declan’s quest to see and study kingfishers and his experiences with other wildlife along the river. The lecture takes place on Thursday, August 4th.

A family bat talk takes place on Thursday, August 11th, and will be presented by a member of the National Park education team. Bats reputation as bloodsuckers and the term ‘as blind as a bat’ are all just myths. Come along and discover the real facts behind our Irish bats and how they are supremely adapted to their nocturnal lifestyle. The lecture will be followed by a bat walk at 8.30 p.m.

Author and ecologist Richard Nairn will hold a talk on Thursday, August 18th, titled ‘Wild Woods: The Magic of Ireland’s Woodlands’. Come along and discover the timeless beauty of our native wild woods, how they were used in the past and why they are so important for our future.

The final lecture takes place on Thursday, August 25th, and will be delivered by Jason Monaghan, Conservation Ranger with the National Park and Wildlife Service, and will focus on the Cooldross Breeding Lapwing Project. Find out how this rapidly declining species, plus other red data listed waders and ground nesting birds, are being encouraged to breed on the lagoons and salt meadows of NPWS owned lands at Cooldross, Kilcoole.

The lectures are all free but booking is essential. To book, email wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie.