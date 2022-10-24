Suffragette stars in new children’s book by Wicklow author Carmel Kelly

Bray author Carmel Kelly new book 'Anna Haslam Pioneering Suffragette’ is her eighth children’s book, and the fourth of her ‘centenary’ titles that celebrate anniversaries of historic figures.

The book tells the remarkable story of an important Irish women who died 100 years ago this November. Carmel said: “Pioneering Suffragette is about Anna Haslam, a Quaker and educator from Youghal in Cork. Anna was a lifelong campaigner for women’s rights and grew up believing in education and equality for everyone.

Carmel Kelly said: “She was an amazing women and lived through a time of incredible change and hardship in Ireland. She was born in 1829 and died in 1922. Anna Haslam is buried in the Quaker graveyard in Blackrock, County Dublin.”

Carmel splits her time between writing and her day job as a librarian in the Lexicon, Dun Laoghaire. This has given her an insight and extensive knowledge base in to books pitched to children, allowing her see gaps in the market. Carmel buys lots of books as part of her job and while there are countless history books, she observed very few deal with or celebrate historic Irish subjects.

Carmel said: “I came to the centenary series almost by accident. I started to research people and events in Irish History that never had a children’s book written about them before, and that were also based on something that happened one hundred years ago. Why should children have to wait to read about important Irish Historical events?”

Carmel’s historical books are aimed at ages 8+ and can also be read by adults looking for an introduction to the subject. Carmel said: “Tim Pat Coogan paid me a lovely compliment saying there was more than enough in my books for most adults!”

She added: “When writing I try to simplify it, so as not to overwhelm. The idea with my centenary series is to whet the appetite.”

The book is in A5 format and at 32 pages is not too long for young readers. Inside there are black and white line drawing Illustrations by Jimmy Brynes, and Bray man Alan Nolan did the graphic design.

Carmel said: “There is a happy ending, when Anna Haslam was nearly 90, she got to vote for the first time in the 1918 elections.”

'Anna Haslam Pioneering Suffragette’ cost €7.95 and is currently available from alanhannas.com. English and Irish language versions are available. Carmel is grateful to Cork County Council for funding that covered the initial publication.