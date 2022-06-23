Stunning Wicklow Mountains feature in new UK TV series

IMAGES of the beautiful Wicklow Mountains were be beamed into homes across Britain, when a new series called ‘Ireland: Coast & Country’ aired on More4 on Wednesday evening.

The three-part series will follow various personalities from across Ireland, offering viewers the chance to learn about their daily activities and lifestyles and to see our spectacular landscape. The series was produced by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and is supported by Tourism Ireland.

Episode one featured three rock climbers, all over the age of 70 and long-time members of the Irish Mountaineering Club, exploring the Wicklow Mountains.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new three-part TV series, ‘Ireland: Coast & Country’. With a large audience right across Britain set to watch the series on More4, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on County Wicklow and Ireland – highlighting our spectacular coastline and countryside, our wonderful people and some of the fantastic experiences on offer here. It will remind British viewers why Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers in Britain to put County Wicklow, Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”