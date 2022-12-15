Streets of Wicklow 5k returns this St Stephen’s Day

THE Streets of Wicklow 5km takes place on St Stephen’s Day and will raise funds for the Field of Dreams one mile trail planned for the Murrough.

Organised by Inbhear Dee Athletic Club and sponsored by Burke Oil, the Streets of Wicklow 5k will depart from East Glendalough School at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go towards Inbhear Dee AC’s Field of Dreams project. Wicklow County Council has agreed to put in place a running trail spanning one mile around the back fields of the Murrough. This amenity will be open to the whole community of Wicklow, dog walkers, runners, families and is a project that Inbhear Dee has been working towards for years.

Inbhear Dee has been coaching kids for over 40 years but has no official training ground. Goups of their juvenile runners can be seen running the streets, the Murrough, the hills and even the car-parks of Wicklow. It is a thriving club with over 150 athletes and a long waiting list. This facility would keep the athletes, many of whom have enjoyed recent county, provincial and national success, from running on the hard pavements and enable the club to increase its membership numbers.

Burke Oil the single sponsor of the Streets of Wicklow 5km race for well over a decade, is delighted to be involved in the project.

Registration will happen on-line with all entries being posted out. Families are encouraged to all get out and walk or run the 5km, with a special family price of €67.50 for a family of five. As usual there are cash prizes for top five men and women in, top three juveniles and of course for the first family across the line, with a minimum of two adults and two children.

For more information and to register log onto to https://www.myrunresults.com/events/inbhear_dee_streets_of_wicklow_5k.