Storyteller Philip looks at his own life story

Go talk to Philip Byrne: that was the word on the Bray grapevine – he has a story to tell.

And the grapevine was correct, except that Philip has more than just one story in his locker. He has been a fire fighter, an educator, an author, to mention but a brief selection.

Now, as he hits 72 years of age, he has left much of the other stuff behind to become, yes, a storyteller.

It’s official, to the extent that he even has a business card, with a smiley photo of his confident face, giving his occupation as just that – ‘storyteller’.

His own story started in May of 1950 when he arrived into the world at the Mater Hospital on the evening of the 21st day of the month.

From there, he was brought home to Parnell Road off Main Street in Bray where he was raised as an only child.

More than half a century later, it is still a mystery to him how his parents, who were by no means wealthy, financed his education.

They decided that their boy should be schooled at Blackrock College, no less, after first attending Willow Park from the age of seven.

He recalls with amusement that he generally made the round trip to school and back not once but twice each day.

With a lunch break that lasted one and a half hours, it was possible to make it home to Parnell Road for dinner.

He travelled on his own on the public bus, or with a few fellow students, while a conductor who knew the Byrne family kept an eye out for him.

He reckons that his time in school was money well spent, helping him to do well in later life.

Yet he then insists that the biggest factor in his education was not Blackrock at all but the Civil Defence. The disciplines he learned there as a volunteer stood him in the best of stead as a trainer and as an organiser.

He and his buddy Brian Martin (RIP) were teenagers when they went up to the fire station for an open evening promoted by the organisation.

“I fell in love the minute I walked into the engine bay, and it was a love affair that lasted 40 years,” he reveals.

The appeal was quite primitive: “The Green Goddess fire engine seemed to tower above us and there was a smell in the bay which was beautiful.”

This distinctive odour came, he believes, from the mildew on the ropes which were hung up to dry.

The fascination was so intense that young Philip was prepared to lie about his age in order to enrol.

Lying was a mortal sin, of course, but this untruth opened up a world of friendships.

The Civil Defence is run by the Department of Defence, so its operations tend to feature plenty of ranks and discipline – “great for young guys”, as he puts it. “You did what you were told and you told other people what to do.”

It is an outfit intended to supplement other State organisations whenever need arises.

Philip enlisted with the auxiliary fire service so that he could indulge his love affair with the Green Goddess.

The first officer in his unit was Louis O’Rourke, who made an immediate impression on the new recruit as “very direct” in his approach.

The two men ended up serving as best men at each other’s weddings and another lasting friendship was forged with Jack Hennessy.

Philip’s marriage in 1977 to Irene started with a wedding day dash from the Queen of Peace church to the reception in Greystones aboard the fire engine – of course.

“Everything I put into Civil Defence, I got back tenfold,” says Philip Byrne earnestly, going on to explain the spirit of his commitment: “I am a strong believer in volunteerism and have always been involved in volunteering.”

Since retiring from Civil Defence, he has put himself forward as a volunteer with Crisis, a text line version of the Samaritans, putting in shifts fielding messages from people in distress.

However, he still harks back to the days when he and his comrades were ready to respond to emergencies. His first major call-out was to a blaze at the Glencormac Hotel in Kilmacanogue, nowadays the premises of Avoca Handweavers.

Philip recalls two enterprising lads seen legging it with a colour television which they had salvaged from the flames.

Though blazing gorse on Bray Head were a regular occurrence requiring the volunteers, the most unusual event he attended involved no fire at all.

Civil Defence was asked to assist in the search for a missing light aircraft which disappeared off the radar on a Saturday morning.

Locating the unfortunate plane and three bodies strewn around a foggy hillside near The Scalp will forever haunt those who were present.

Away from Civil Defence, Philip’s first job was as a film editor, inspired by his father’s career in photography, working at the Silver Pine Studio close to home.

The company had a contract with RTE, putting the finishing touches to agriculture series and the current affairs programme ‘Seven Days’ or the latest from the Gaeltacht.

The work entailed handling endless reels of film, a laborious process which seems positively stone age in retrospect.

From Silver Pine, he was lured away to Booterstown, headquarters of Radharc, the television production company which had been set up by the Roman Catholic church.

Here the young editor met the likes of Tom Savage, Terry Prone and Kevin O’Kelly as some of the best social documentaries of the day were assembled in the late sixties. It was a great experience, but editing was a precarious occupation and Philip hankered after a third level qualification.

For several years he combined part-time editing in Booterstown with the pursuit of a degree in marketing from UCD, the first funding the second.

Once he had his degree, Prof Tony Cunningham helpfully directed him towards market research and a job with Irish Marketing Surveys.

It was the logical move, placing him with one of the leaders in the field, but the young executive from Bray absolutely hated the work.

He simply did not care enough how the Irish public assessed the merit of one deodorant as opposed to another, or which label looked best on a bottle of cider.

He stuck it out for two years before turning his back on the clipboards and the questionnaires to move to AnCO (which later became FÁS, since subsumed into Solas).

The official training agency was looking for graduates and he persuaded them that they were looking for him.

His mission was to train trainers, covering a range of enterprises that included engineering, textiles and food processing.

Then at the age of 38, he switched tack, applying for a job with the Polio Fellowship, managing their merger with the Rehab training agency.

It was, he laughs, “a can of worms” made difficult by the fact that the two amalgamating organisations had completely different structures, but it was personally satisfying nonetheless.

After seven years he transferred to become director of Roslyn Park in Sandymount, Rehab’s college for people with disabilities.

The range of subjects covered by his 40 staff and 200 students was startling, with architectural drawing, catering, business studies and computers on the timetable.

Looking back on his time there, Philip is particularly proud of the pioneering work in the development of a ‘home start’ programme before home learning became commonplace.

Students with agoraphobia or social phobia on the programme were not required to come to Sandymount.

Instead, they were able to complete their course at home, thanks to a network of computers.

However, as he fondly recalls, they were tempted out as a class to overcome their phobias for a visit to President Mary McAleese at the Árus.

From Roslyn, Philip moved on to manage training for Rehab across the south east region, from Waterford to South Dublin.

Keeping tabs on 120 staff in 15 locations may have contributed to the heart attack he suffered int 2005, prompting him to take early take early retirement in his mid-fifties.

He set up his own training business under the optimistic title Positive Outcomes, where the brief extended to coaching tour guides.

And it was the tour guides who led him on to the storytelling.

On the day he spoke to your reporter, he was preparing to spin a few yarns in the crypt at Christ Church Cathedral, and he claims to have 100 stories at his command.

He has also compiled a book on the folklore of Longford, after visiting the county and delving into the folklore archives held by UCD.

Life at his home, with its splendid view of Bray Head, has been coloured by the sad loss of Irene who died five years ago, a few months short of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary.

The storyteller she left behind keeps her memory alive, playing Marc Cohn’s recording of ‘As Long as I Can See the Light’ with a constant light illuminated on the kitchen windowsill each night.