Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Storyteller Philip looks at his own life story

Reporter David Medcalf called to the Bray Head home of Philip Byrne, now a professional storeyteller and formerly a trainer of trainers. He spoke of how his life was shaped in part by joining the Civil Defence in the spirit of volunteerism

Philip Byrne in his garden in Bray. Expand
A photo from circa 1962 of the Green Goddess fire engine which Philip used during his time with Bray Fire Service. Expand
Philip Byrne's first serious camera, a Zeiss Ikon, with darkroom equipment he also used. Expand
Philip Byrne in his garden in Bray. Expand

Close

Philip Byrne in his garden in Bray.

Philip Byrne in his garden in Bray.

A photo from circa 1962 of the Green Goddess fire engine which Philip used during his time with Bray Fire Service.

A photo from circa 1962 of the Green Goddess fire engine which Philip used during his time with Bray Fire Service.

Philip Byrne's first serious camera, a Zeiss Ikon, with darkroom equipment he also used.

Philip Byrne's first serious camera, a Zeiss Ikon, with darkroom equipment he also used.

Philip Byrne in his garden in Bray.

Philip Byrne in his garden in Bray.

/

Philip Byrne in his garden in Bray.

wicklowpeople

Go talk to Philip Byrne: that was the word on the Bray grapevine – he has a story to tell.

And the grapevine was correct, except that Philip has more than just one story in his locker. He has been a fire fighter, an educator, an author, to mention but a brief selection.

Privacy