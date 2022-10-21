Star-studded Wicklow Halloween party to pay homage to ‘The Voice’ and ‘The Masked Singer’

Arklow Music and Arts (AMA) are hosting a Halloween extravaganza in Arklow Golf Club, on Saturday, October 29, as part of the Arklow Arts Festival programme.

You’ve seen AMA host a spectacular fashion show and a Culture Crawl to remember. Now it’s time to experience their evening of fun, fancy dress and frolics that pays homage to popular television talent shows ‘The Voice’ and ‘The Masked Singer’.

The event will see singers and performers dressing up as their favourite act and performing with the evening’s house band – Feel the Pinch. Performers will enter their names and mobile numbers in secret, before being called to join the band on stage in their chosen disguise.

Attendees can bring a mp3 or backing track of the song they wish to perform, or they can sing with the band, or acapella. To add to the occasion, there will be hundreds of euro worth of cash prizes to be won. Non-performers are also encouraged to dress up.

Feel the Pinch will be joined on the night by vocalist Leslie Alda Dowdall, for a theatre style show with plenty of room for dancing.

A spokesperson for AMA said: “We’re hoping to hear lots of songs from well-known performers, as well as members of all local music groups and choirs etc. Who knows, our winner could be a secret talented singer who is too shy to perform in public, but would be happy to sing in disguise.”

It is expected to be a sell-out show, so it is advised to book early. Tickets are €15 each and available here