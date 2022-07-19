Wicklow

St Saviour’s NS Rathdrum bids farewell to 6th Class graduates

Jessica Lamb

A wonderful day was had last month as 6th Class from St Saviour’s National School in Rathdrum celebrated their graduation.

The pupils enjoyed an evening of memories, awards and fun and planted a tree to symbolise their time at St Saviour’s.

The ceremony came after a month of enjoyable activities, which included a camping trip to Lough Dan with 5th Class, complete with meals cooked over and open fire and hill walking. Earlier in June they had also had the chance to move into their new classroom in a recently finished extension to the school.

They just so happen to be the first junior infants to occupy the new infants classroom in a different extension too, so the experience was nothing new to this class of 2022.

Signing off on their eventful time at St Saviour’s, Principal Antoinette Doyle said: “We wish 6th Class every success in their new adventures in secondary school.”

But first, summer holidays!

