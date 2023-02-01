St Catherine’s and Brittas Bay schools crowned Wicklow winners of national art competition on disability

Pictured (L-R) are Aine, Noah and Conor of St Catherine’s Special School with Director of the National Disability Authority, Dr Aideen Hartney, and their teacher Fiona Wilson.

ST Catherine's Special School and Scoil Mhuire Realt na Meara, Brittas Bay are celebrating after being named Junior and Senior County Winners of the prestigious national art competition ‘Someone Like Me’.

The competition was created as part of the National Disability Authority’s work to nurture more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities and, to date, it has seen more than 12,500 children take part in lesson plans and pupil activities designed to challenge our young people to appreciate and respect similarities and differences in people.

The project from St Catherine’s was about friendships despite differences. The centre of the poster shows a large tree with autumnal coloured leaves made of handprints. At the bottom there are pictures of the students involved in the piece and pictures of other artworks the class created.

The artwork entered by and Scoil Mhuire Realt na Meara was in the form of a book featuring a collage of brightly coloured individual pieces with inspirational messages. An example of a piece of art in this book depicts two cherries with the words 'We are better together' written around it

Another shows two side-by-side images of people's minds with different portrayals of the alphabet, one of which belongs to someone who has dyslexia. This is set on a background of examples of negative self-talk in someone who that one may say to oneself with this disability like 'Why Can't I Read?' and 'What is wrong?'.

The three-person judging panel comprising Caomhán Mac Con Ionmaire from the National Gallery of Ireland, Principal Ann Higgins from the Hospital School CHI at Temple Street and Niamh Fawl from the National Disability Authority was particularly impressed with the entries from St. Catherine's Special School and and Scoil Mhuire Realt na Meara, selecting them as County Winners based on their insightful and inspirational responses to the theme of ‘Someone Like Me’.