Sr Maria Goretti celebrates Platinum Jubilee in Arklow

While Britain celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, in Arklow another Platinum Jubilee was being marked - that of Sr. Maria Goretti of St. Mary’s College, who celebrated a 70 years vocation to the Sisters of Mercy.

Having come to St. Mary’s as 16-year-old Carmel O’Neill, she spent two years as a boarder and was inspired to enter the religious life, professing her vows in 1952. Three years later she returned to the school as a nun and a Teacher of Commerce, Musicianship and Typing. Sr. Maria was also the school Bursar and later did a coaching course for Basketball and this became a great passion of hers.

After she retired she spent many years helping out in the school and had a wonderful relationship with students and staff. Past pupils will remember her popular tuck shop, where she was assisted by many students over the years, and her iconic humorous sketches in the Christmas Concert with teacher Richard O’Connor. She moved to Dun Laoghaire in 2014 with the departure of the Sisters of Mercy, but has been a regular visitor since then.

Her most recent visit marked the final day at the school for retiring Deputy Principal Brenda Byrne, who was also in the last class of boarders n St. Mary’s. She fondly remembers Sr. Maria

“I think what we all loved was her sense of fun and the way she looked out for us all- a gentle, kind lady!” She said.