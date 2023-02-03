Wicklow

Soroptimists Bray host public speaking competition for secondary school students

Bray Loreto student Sofia Isaic with SI Bray President, Tanja Haak O’Riordan.

Bray Loreto student Rachel Duffy with SI Bray President, Tanja Haak O’Riordan.

Bray Loreto student Sofia Isaic with SI Bray President, Tanja Haak O’Riordan.

braypeople

Simon Bourke

Soroptimists Bray hosted the Regional Public Speaking competition for secondary school students last week in the Purple House Cancer Support Centre in Bray.

Students from Gorey Community School, Scoil Mhuire Clane, Newbridge College, Gaelcholáiste Cheitinn Clonmel, Loreto Secondary School Bray, and Coláiste Bride Enniscorthy all took part, with Rachel Duffy and Sofia Isaic representing Loreto.

This competition, which has been running for over 40 years, involves three rounds with with local and regional competitions leading to a national final in March of each year. The competition encourages girls to develop the skills to speak effectively with clarity and conviction, thereby enabling them to improve their self-confidence and personality.

The winners of the regional finals were Muireann Murphy, Coláiste Bride, Enniscorthy,and Sorcha Nic an Bháird, Gaelcholáiste Cheitinn, Clonmel, and the runner-up was Faye Ní Chonchúir, also from Gaelcholáiste Cheitinn, Clonmel.

