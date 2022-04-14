Sister Act premiere all set for Arklow

The Avonmore Musical Soceity rehearsing for Sister Act, which starts on Tuesday, April 19.

Sister Act, presented by Avonmore Musical Society, will be premiering at St Mary’s in Arklow on Tuesday on April 19.

The production will be staged over four days, and will conclude on April 23, with doors opening at 7.15 p.m. and the show commencing at 8 p.m.

Sister Act is a feel good comedy based of the 1992 musical, which will feature a lot of singing and dancing, and powerful gospel music.

The production show is also in the ‘capable’ hands of Director Stephen Acton, Choreographer Martina Lynch and Musical Director Naoimh Penston, who have created a tribute to friendship with a cast of women of all ages.

Tickets for the show are available at www.gr8events.ie with tickets costing 16 euro each and 18 euro for the balcony.