Singing Pubs competition back in full-swing as part of Wicklow Regatta

Aoife Collier, Leah Kavanagh and Lucy Farrell. Expand
From left: Ted Doyle with Tony Hughes, Shaneece Dunleavy, Mikey Traynor, Neil Traynor, Emma Shortall, Jordan Marah, Aaron Richards, Daniel Ronan, Ava Burke, The Woodpecker performers. Expand
Decky Hughes was the first performer of the night. Expand
From left: John Goodman, Chair of Wicklow Regatta with judges Stefan O&rsquo;Brien, Alex Ludgate, Regatta Queen, Casey Kelly, Sinead Finlay, and Alan Dignam and Willie Doyle of The Woodpecker. Expand
From left: Wolfgang Von Teichman with Jordan Marah, Cal Connolly, Niamh Purdy, Adam Hill, Kian Marah and Dan Redmond attended the Singing Pubs in The Woodpecker, Ashford. Expand
Kieran and Jack Taylor Expand
Niamh Purdy with Adrian &lsquo;Trapper&rsquo; Marah and Kian Marah. Expand
Angelina Walsh-Coster and Paul Dunleavy. Expand
Chair of Wicklow Regatta John Goodman with judges Stefan O'Brien, Regatta Queen Alex Ludgate, Casey Kelly, Sinead Finlay, and Alan Dignam and Willie Doyle of The Woodpecker

Aoife Collier, Leah Kavanagh and Lucy Farrell.

From left: Ted Doyle with Tony Hughes, Shaneece Dunleavy, Mikey Traynor, Neil Traynor, Emma Shortall, Jordan Marah, Aaron Richards, Daniel Ronan, Ava Burke, The Woodpecker performers.

Decky Hughes was the first performer of the night.

From left: John Goodman, Chair of Wicklow Regatta with judges Stefan O&rsquo;Brien, Alex Ludgate, Regatta Queen, Casey Kelly, Sinead Finlay, and Alan Dignam and Willie Doyle of The Woodpecker.

From left: Wolfgang Von Teichman with Jordan Marah, Cal Connolly, Niamh Purdy, Adam Hill, Kian Marah and Dan Redmond attended the Singing Pubs in The Woodpecker, Ashford.

Kieran and Jack Taylor

Niamh Purdy with Adrian &lsquo;Trapper&rsquo; Marah and Kian Marah.

Angelina Walsh-Coster and Paul Dunleavy.

Singing Pubs The Woodpecker Ashford. Chair of Wicklow Regatta John Goodman with judges Stefan O'Brien, Regatta Queen Alex Ludgate, Casey Kelly, Sinead Finlay, and Alan Dignam and Willie Doyle of The Woodpecker

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THE Singing Pubs competition is always a true sign that it’s Wicklow Regatta time, with public houses in Wicklow town, Ashford and Rathnew all involved this year.

The Woodpecker in Ashford was packed to the rafters as they hosted the Singing Pubs last Saturday, with punters keen to welcome acts back to the stage after a due year absence due to Covid. Each performer was met with rapturous applause as the lively crowd sang along loudly in support for each singer and musician taking part. A saxophone solo from Aaron proved particularly popular.

The competition continues on Wednesday, August 3, in the Bridge Tavern, and in O’Sheas on August 4.

A number of awards are up for grabs as part of the competition, with judges to decide on the best overall pub, while prizes will also be presented for the most outstanding performance and the best bar act, amongst other awards. The Bridge Tavern are the current holders of the overall pub title having won the event when the Wicklow Regatta was last held in 2019.

