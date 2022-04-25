Singer Dua Lipa visits Wicklow beauty spots after Dublin shows

Singer Dua Lipa took some time out from her tour with a trip to some of Wicklow’s most famous beauty spots.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter performed two shows at the 3Arena on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21. Following these performances, she posted a series of snaps on Instagram from the Wicklow countryside.

Captioning the photos ‘Exploring Ireland’, Dua Lipa can be seen enjoying the stunning scenery of the Wicklow Mountains. The ‘New Rules’ and ‘Cold Heart’ singer is dressed for a relaxing day out in dark jeans, a purple top and a sleeveless grey jacket.

She also shared a short video of sheep on the road, and some images of the Garden County with her 82.5 million followers on Instagram.

The award-winning singer also poses in front of Powerscourt Waterfall, standing on a large rock in one of the photos shared on social media.

Powerscourt Estate re-shared one of the images, thanking the singer for her visit.

The English singer is in the middle of a huge tour of the UK and Ireland following the release of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’

Her self-titled debut album was released in 2017, which contained the hit singles ‘Be the One’ and ‘IDGAF’.