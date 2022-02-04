Sinead’s B*Witching story of life as a pop star

Whisper it softly but Greystones has a real, live pop star residing in the town, though Greystones is not the sort of place to make a fuss about such a thing.

Besides, Sinead O’Carroll has no great wish to draw attention to herself when she is simply going to the supermarket or bringing children to and from school.

She can assume the glamourous entertainer singer role well enough when on stage, but her appearances are usually away in the UK these days. This leaves her free to live a normal life in her adopted seaside town, attending to family matters and working as a healing therapist.

So, no chauffeur driven Rolls for her and no fawning fans coming up to her as she speaks to her press interviewer in plain public sight at a table outside the Shoe Lane café. Granted, the 48 year old is dressed immaculately, wrapped in a stylish warm coat, but the effect is nevertheless low profile – Elton John she ain’t.

Sinead tells how she hails originally from Newbridge in County Kildare, daughter of Dubliner parents, the eldest of their four children. There was a hint of showbiz in the family, just a hint, as her parents enjoyed ballroom dancing and she describes her mother as an aspiring showgirl.

The outlet for these aspirations was the local musical society and pantomimes, to which the future B*Witched star was introduced at an early age. Full of girlish energy, she also enjoyed gymnastics and as well as Irish dancing, which helped to improve her sense of rhythm.

Looking back at her young self, she veers alarmingly from telling how geography was her favourite school subject to a revelation that she toyed as a teenager with the notion of becoming nun. She sang in a couple of choirs and was a constant attender at Mass but would probably have been unhappy in a habit, too keen on the singing and the dancing.

All the same, she insists to this day that there must be a spiritual side to existence, a dimension she expresses through her work as a reiki healer. So, if not destined to be a nun, what should she do after school? She recalls her incomprehension when classmates declared with confidence that they knew what course was for them, what career they would follow.

Sinead remembers herself as being undecided, yet there was one obvious way to go – to become the showgirl her mother never quite was. She had been attending adolescent classes at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and had used baby-sitting money to pay for jazz dance classes at the studio in Digges Lane. It made perfect sense for the petite and skinny girl from Newbridge, with her sense of rhythm and her youthful energy, to enrol on the full-time two-year dance course at Digges Lane.

So, that was where she eventually found her niche, despite the fact that she had never taken ballet lessons as many of her fellows had. The eight-hour-a-day routine of the course was tremendous discipline and she had a sideline back home in Newbridge. Sinead choreographed the musical society’s production of ‘Anything Goes’ – with her sister Elaine cast in the lead role.

Her two years completed, the newly qualified dancer was naturally drawn to the bright lights of London, though the West End was beyond her immediate scope. Instead, she obtained a half-scholarship on a song and dance course at the London Studio Centre in King’s Cross.

The problem for the 20 year old was raising the missing half of her fees which the scholarship did not cover - a daunting four-figure sum. She solved it by taking a job behind the bar at St Paul’s Hotel, which was handy for the Dominion Theatre. So, while she could not take a place in the chorus of ‘Grease’ which was running in the theatre at the time, she could at least admire the show’s Shane Richie whenever he called in for a drink after performing.

Back in Dublin, Sinead was hired as a dancer in shows such as ‘Dorian Gray’ at the Gate and ‘The King and I’ at the Olympia. She was naturally drawn back to Digges Lane, which had good rehearsal space and its own social scene. It was there that she became acquainted with Edel Lynch, who was a dance teacher at the studio, and the pair began messing around with songs.

‘Messing’ is the word she uses to describe those first efforts, recording the demos which eventually led to the formation of B*Witched. It was a hobby which absorbed whatever spare cash they had to hand but, as Edel’s sister Keavy was added to the mix, it was an experiment that became more and more serious.

“We were looking for a record deal,” admits Sinead, though it seemed a very long shot: “We were looking but we hadn’t a chance.” The odds shortened considerably after fellow dancer Mark Sheehan introduced the threesome to Lindsay Armaou to make a quartet. And around the same time in 1997 RTE’s ‘TX’ programme was looking for acts to fill its weekly slot in Montrose’s Studio 5.

They gave the nation one of their own songs ‘Whenever You Need a Friend’ and they made a crucial impression. As luck would have it, Louis Walsh was on the show, promoting a book that Boyzone was due to bring out. Having seen the four lassies, he said to them: “Do you want to support Boyzone in Belfast and Dublin?”

Did they want to support one of the biggest acts in pop in Ireland’s biggest concerts of the year? They had no manager and no settled routine. They still had no record deal and Sinead had an offer of much steadier employment in the Olympia. But, yes, of course they wanted to, and of course they did, and the B*Witched bandwagon started to roll, though the group’s name had not yet been decided.

They were Sassy when they made that first appearance on ‘TX’ and had become Sister when they were invited back for a second helping. Sinead pulled out of the Olympia gig and Lindsay turned down a place in Trinity College – the quartet were clearly convinced that they had more than a couple of concerts to look forward to.

Louis was not impressed to learn that Sinead was 24, positively ancient in the context of an act to be targeted at young females. “We will have to lie about your age,” she remembers him telling her. Otherwise, they were set fair and Walsh contacts persuaded a UK record company to send over a scout to assess the talent. The girls wooed and wowed the visitor by singing in unaccompanied harmony in Dublin hotel lobby.

Soon they were introduced to English record producer Ray Hedges, who previously had a major role in bringing the Nolan Sisters to prominence. The girls stayed with him at his home in Weighbridge and B*Witched emerged with a killer single – ‘C’est La Vie’, composed by Edel – and ready to tour England.

They did not head for traditional concert venues but instead rolled up to where their young customers were, schools and nightclubs. It was exhausting but it was successful and, with an album to promote, the world was their oyster.

They had an early tour of Australia and also visited Japan (“we dressed up in kimonos”), later invited to do their show in Disneyland as the US too was bewitched by B*Witched. They toured America too, in a silver-coloured bus, rubbing shoulders with Whitney Houston (“she kept herself to herself”) and NSYNC.

“We made the record company a lot of money,” she reckons looking back on the time in her life when three-month tours were what she did for a living. They topped the charts four times over in the UK but, with corporate mergers going on in the background, the bubble was about to burst with brutal abruptness.

Not much more than four years after they took off, the phone call came and the voice at the other end of the line said “that’s it. You’re being dropped.” The third album on which they had been working never appeared.

It was a shock, of course, but Sinead is philosophical as she reflects that ‘being dropped’ allowed her to settle down and find some normality. She went to college and studied holistic massage. She moved to Greystones in 2004 (“good decision!”) and married long term boyfriend Michael in 2006. Children Samar and Zain followed.

The showbiz has never gone away, however. Sinead ran Star Academy for budding young performers until lockdown brought a halt and she competed in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on telly (“it was amazing”). And B*Witched still appeals to anyone who enjoys well sung pop music.

They went down well at Electric Picnic, filling the Throwback Tent, and have been back to Australia, though Britain remains their principal hunting ground.

“Our audience has grown up,” remarks Sinead. And so has she, very gracefully.