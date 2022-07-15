Simon Watterton, Duo Formosa, Fiachra Garvey among artists set to perform in Calary Church

MUSIC in Calary have four concerts lined up as part of their programme of events taking place at Calary Church.

Pianist Simon Watterton performs on Wednesday, July 27, with Dumo Formosa from Florida performing the following evening, on Thursday, July 28.

The performances continue on Saturday, July 30, with a concert featuring Fiachra Garvey on piano and Patrick Rafter on violin. Performing on Tuesday, August 2, will be Anna Cashell on piano, Aisling Ennis on harp and Simon Watterton on piano.

Wirral born pianist Simon Watterton has given recitals as soloist and chamber musician all across the world. In recent years he has performed in China, Canada, the USA, Sweden and Italy as well as extensively in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

He made his concerto debut at London’s Cadogan Hall and was featured as a Rising Star in International Piano Magazine at the time of a cycle he gave of all the Beethoven piano sonatas in London. He has appeared at the Wigmore Hall, St John’s, Smith Square and the Purcell Room, as well as performing live on Radio 3’s InTune and for Classic FM.

Whilst a specialist in the music of Beethoven, Mozart and Schumann, Simon’s repertoire encompasses a broad range of styles and periods. He has also given lecture recitals ranging from Liszt’s Anness de Pelerinage to Bach’s Goldberg Variations.

As a writer on music he selected and wrote the foreword for a new edition of Frank Bridge’s piano music published by Dover Publishing of New York, which came out in October 2014.

He is currently a visiting teacher at Royal Holloway, University of London and the University of Limerick in the Republic of Ireland.

Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming, Duo Formosa presents a diverse body of repertoires that includes chamber works for the duo, solo selections for each of the performer, as well as compositions from Formosa (aka Taiwan).

Duo Formosa has toured extensively throughout the United States, performing at major concert halls and museums. Enthusiastic about education, Duo Formosa has presented lectures and recitals at libraries and universities across the States.

As a dynamic and diverse musician, violinist, and conductor, Huifang Chen enjoys a dual career as a performer and an educator. She is currently the Concertmaster of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Greater Miami Youth Symphony and a Professor of Violin at the New World School of the Arts in Miami.

Dr. Catherine Lan has performed in Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Canada, Mexico, France, United Kingdom, Slovenia, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the USA in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York and Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

Fiachra Garvey is the founder and artistic director of the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival and was awarded an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music, London(ARAM) in 2018, served on the Board of Directors of the Dublin International Piano Competition from 2016-2022 and was made a Feeman of the Worshipful Company of Musicians in 2021 and a Freeman of the City of London in 2022.

Regarded as one of Ireland’s most outstanding musicians, international award winning violinist and conductor Patrick Rafter has toured Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.

Internationally, Patrick has been the grand prize winner of multiple competitions including Valiant Violin Competition, Switzerland 2016 and the London Performing Arts Competition 2017.

Aisling Ennis is highly regarded as a harpist both at home in Ireland and internationally. A passionate performer, arranger and educator, she enjoys a varied career as a solo, chamber, orchestral harpist and educator.

A former student of the Royal Academy of Music and Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, Royal Irish Academy of Music and holds a first class Master’s degree in Arts Management and Cultural Policy from UCD as well as a PGCE in Primary Education.

Violinist Anna Cashell is a passionate performer who enjoys a varied career as a chamber, solo and orchestral player. She is a founding member of the Esposito String Quartet, with whom she has performed widely giving multiple tours of Ireland and the UK.

She has been a member of the Irish Chamber Orchestra since 2010 and with this group she has performed in The Library of Congress, Carnegie Hall, Vienna’s Konzerthaus, the Kölner Philharmonie and the Wigmore Hal

To book tickets for these concerts or for more information, please ring John on (01) 2818146 or email derekneilson11@gmail.com.