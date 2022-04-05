Signal Arts cancel 30th anniversary gala

Signal Arts Centre’s 30th anniversary gala has been postponed, it has been confirmed.

The long-awaited celebration had been due to take place at the Parkview Hotel, Newtownmountkennedy on Saturday, April 9.

However, organisers confirmed that the event would not go ahead due to concerns about rising Covid-19 case numbers.

“Sadly we’ve had to cancel this event due to rising covid numbers and concerns about large gathering expressed to it. It is disappointed for everyone but we believe it’s the correct call at this current time. We will be contacting people and issuing refunds over the next few days,” the art gallery said in a statement on its website.

The 22nd annual exhibition of works by members of Signal Arts is currently on display in the gallery and will continue until Sunday, April 10.