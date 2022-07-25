Shakespeare, aerial theatre and a garden party set to close Killruddery summer programme

SHAKESPEARE’S ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’, a gravity-defying acrobatic display from Aduantas Aerial and a family-friendly garden party are set to close out Killruddery’s summer programme next month.

Following rave reviews for Balally’s Players’ performance of ‘As You Like It’ last month, the Bray gardens and estate will welcome British company Off The Ground Theatre to their outdoor Sylvan Theatre on August 18 for Shakespeare’s most poetic and colourful play. In ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’, the King of Navarre and his friends swear an oath, to study, to discipline, and to keep away from all women and temptations of love, for three years. Just as they do so, the Princess of France arrives with her ladies-in-waiting.

Refreshments will be available in Killruddery’s Tea Rooms before the performance and there are contingencies in case of poor weather.

Two week later, Killruddery’s artist in residence Aduantas Aerial will perform for the first time in the Heritage Gardens. ‘To Odin Offered’ is described as ‘a timeless journey of mortals and gods where Norse, Celtic and Pagan Wicklow all play a role’ in a story ‘which transcends time, place and gravity’.

Aduantas Aerial invite you to join them in The Otherworld, before the performance ends in the Sylvan Theatre. There are showings on August 27 and 28.

Also on August 28 is the End of Summer Garden Party, where children can bring their poorly dolls and teddy bears to the Teddy Bear’s hospital and enjoy garden games and treats, while they are brought back to full health. The day is in aid of Barretstown, so bring a picnic while enjoying a magical day in this heritage space.

For more information on Killruddery’s Late Summer Event Programme or ongoing Botanical Workshop Series, or to purchase tickets, visit www.killruddery.com/programme.