Series of cultured spring concerts coming to Wicklow

Irish soprano Claudia Boyle is set to perform at The Mermaid Arts Theatre in Bray.

A trio of concerts featuring world-class musicians are set to take place in Wicklow as part of Music Network’s Spring 2023 Tours.

The series of spring concerts will see Bray’s Mermaid Theatre and the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely welcome an array of superb artists from the worlds of classical, contemporary, opera, roots, jazz and traditional music.

Kicking off on in the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m, the stunning venue will host a powerhouse of performers who have been involved in some of the country’s most lauded ensembles.

The multi-talented musical collective will feature Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways and Solas on vocals and banjo, Cherish the Ladies’ Mirella Murray on accordion, Donogh Hennessy, who is one of Lúnasa’s founding members on guitar, and Téada’s Oisín Mac Diarmada on fiddle.

There’s a special alchemy present in any leading music group’s synergy and this line-up, who will bring sublime songs, energetic tunes and captivating arrangements, certainly capture that elusive magic.

If two’s company, surely three’s even better. On Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m, the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre will host the string trio of Maxim Rysanov, Nikita Boriso-Glebsky and Dóra Kokas. Led by Grammy-nominated violist Maxim Rysanov and performing together for the very first time, the trio also features magnificent violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky and one of the rising stars of the classical music world, cellist Dóra Kok

The unique sound of the string trio is one that not many composers explore and exploit, but music for this combination from the Classical period to the present-day will bring the sonorous delights of this debut ensemble to Wicklow audiences.

The programme will showcase the elegance and exuberance of Mozart’s only string trio, Beethoven’s glorious Trio in G Major, a thought-provoking work by Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova and a new Music Network commission by Irish composer Ed Bennett.

Music Network’s spring schedule will culminate at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray on Wednesday April 26, at 8pm, with a performance by Irish soprano Claudia Boyle, who will be joined by Niall O’Sullivan on trumpet and Brian Connor on piano.

The enduring appeal of high brass winds combined with voice goes back several centuries, to the days when trebles and tenors of the Venetian cori spezzatti sang alternatim against cornetts and sackbuts high from the balconies of St. Mark’s in Venice.

This trio will present an eclectic programme, with dazzling interpretations of Handel’s ‘Let The Bright Seraphim’, Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto in Eb, Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate, in addition to operatic favourites by Donizetti and Verdi, music by the ever popular Piazzolla and a new Music Network commission by Irish composer Solfa Carlile.

Music Network is Ireland’s national music touring and development organisation, and was founded by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon in 1986.

Announcing the spring 2023 tour schedule, Chief Executive of Music Network Sharon Rollston said: “As whole new year of musical possibilities beckons, we’re excited to bring you our brand new season of tours, running from February to June 2023.

“Music Network would like to express our gratitude to our principal funder The Arts Council, our Friends and our network of partner promoters across the country. Your continued support helps us to bring affordable, exceptional quality live music to venues throughout Ireland and to provide professional opportunities for musicians.’

To see the full programme and buy tickets for all tours go to www.musicnetwork.ie/news/music-network-announces-its-spring-2023-national-Music