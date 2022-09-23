Self-taught Wicklow artist assembles a highly successful inaugural exhibition in Arklow

Aoife Doyle and Monica Keane with artist Niki Keane at the launch of her solo exhibition in the Library, Arklow

'Broken' by Niki Keane is one of 27 pieces currently on display in Arklow Library.

Sid and Elaine Tobin with artist Niki Keane at the launch of her solo exhibition in the Library, Arklow

Artist Niki Keane pictured at the launch of her solo exhibition in the Library, Arklow

Burgeoning Arklow artist Niki Keane is over the moon with the excellent reception she received at the launch of her first solo exhibition in Arklow Library last week.

The 27 piece exhibition, which runs until the end of September, is comprised of two different types of work, showcasing both Nikki’s steam punk assemblages and her abstract fluid art.

“We had a fantastic turnout, it couldn’t have gone any better,” Niki said. “I was kept busy the whole night chatting to people, and ended up selling five pieces, which I’m absolutely delighted with.

“I had lots of support from local artists on the night and owe a huge thank you to so many people. In particular, Carl Byrne for facilitating the exhibition, Martina Kinch and Edel Thomson for helping to hang the exhibits and, of course, all the amazing staff at Arklow Library.”

Originally from Sandyford in Dublin, Niki moved to Arklow over 15 years ago. She had worked as a software engineer for about 20 years, before she was made redundant in 2017.

“That’s when I took some time off to re-evaluate my options,” Niki said. “I then discovered my passion for art and decided to pursue it. It was a scary step, but I’m so glad I took it. I haven’t looked back since, and have basically spent the last five years honing my craft.”

Niki is a self-described ‘mixed media artist’, who has a passion for working with old, broken or found objects. She takes jewellery, DIY items, wire, metal or wood and turns them into beautiful assemblages and unique pieces of art.

“I Usually try to work with as much recycled material as possible,” Niki said. “That could be bits from the DIY shed or broken jewellery. Broken printers are great for plastic cogs and gears. I’ll use anything I can get my hands on really. All my friends and family now have jars in their houses where they save stuff for me!

“I am inspired by mechanical, industrial and Steampunk aesthetics and this is reflected in my work,” Niki added. “Many pieces make a statement on the world around us or, particularly in the personally commissioned pieces, tell a story.”

Much like the old commemorative bronzed shoe, Niki’s assemblages, or “3d collages” as she describes them, have proven to be very popular with private individuals. She builds personal pieces for her clients, for milestone birthdays and anniversaries, using sentimental tokens of their choosing.

Niki has also developed a penchant for fluid painting recently. She explained that she derives inspiration from the power of organic free-flowing movement, colours, energy and harmony. Her aim is to evoke emotion, excitement, positivity and beauty with her fluid art.

“I just love abstract art, especially abstract painting,” Niki said. “I practice fluid acrylic art, an abstract art form in which paints are made more fluid using various mediums and then manipulated on the canvas using methods such as airflow, fire, palette knives and gravity. So, no two pieces will ever be the same.”

In the future Niki plans to build a workshop in her back garden, so that she can expand into metal work and welding art.

“I have been making some copper sculptures and doing some soldering. I already have welding equipment, I just need to make some space to really go at it. I’m very excited about it.”

Niki’s art is held in private collections in Ireland, the UK and the US, including numerous personally commissioned pieces. Although this is her first solo exhibition, she has had a few small pieces in exhibitions over the past few years, with her first group exhibition held in the Arklow Visual Arts Gallery in 2020.

Earlier this year Niki’s steampunk piece entitled ‘broken’, which is currently on show in Arklow Library, was selected as on of 60 winners of the Planet Recovery Project Exhibition 2022 . The online group gallery, which was hosted by the Labyrinth Gallery in Brighton, consisted of 60 international artists work, which had been whittled down by a jury of experts from an original 400 applicants.

Niki's current exhibition will run until the end of September and will feature on Arklow’s Culture night, on September 23, as one of the locations on the Arklow ‘Culture Crawl’

For more information about Niki and her art, go to www.nikikeaneart.ie