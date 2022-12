The children get to meet Santa

Fiona Hennessy and Lisa Heffernan ( back ) front, Roman Hennessy, Peyton Heffernan, Harper Heffernan and Jace Heffernan. Switching on the lights in Tinahely. Photos Joe Byrne

The people of Tinahely gathered last weekend for the beginning of Christmas in the Wicklow town.

The Christmas lights were turned on, and Santa arrived just in time to hear the festive wishes of local children.

Photographer Joe Byrne captured some of the scenes. See them in our gallery above.