See what Disney characters one Wicklow school dressed up as to celebrate ‘Disenchanted’s’ release

ENNISKERRY school St Mary’s and St Gerard’s had a Disney dress up day to celebrate the release of the film ‘Disenchanted’, which was filmed in their village.
All sorts of Disney characters were brought to life by the pupils, including Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Woody from ‘Toy Story’, the iconic Minnie Mouse and Princess Elsa from ‘Frozen’.
Going slightly off theme, there were also some other popular stars in the Wicklow classrooms, like Spiderman, and the Mario Brothers.
See them all in our gallery above created by photographer Leigh Anderson.