See what Disney characters one Wicklow school dressed up as to celebrate ‘Disenchanted’s’ release

Disney Day at St Mary's & St Gerard's Enniskerry. Thumper from Bambi and Snow White with their 4th class

Disney Day at St Mary's & St Gerard's Enniskerry. Nicola the wizard with her senior infants and 1st class

Disney Day at St Mary's & St Gerard's Enniskerry. Minnie mouse with her 6th class, preparing for their Christmas concert

Disney Day at St Mary's & St Gerard's Enniskerry. Grace Quinn from 4th class as Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Disney Day at St Mary's & St Gerard's Enniskerry. Princess Ana and Jake Dowling with Ms Murphy's 1st and 2nd class

ENNISKERRY school St Mary’s and St Gerard’s had a Disney dress up day to celebrate the release of the film ‘Disenchanted’, which was filmed in their village.

All sorts of Disney characters were brought to life by the pupils, including Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Woody from ‘Toy Story’, the iconic Minnie Mouse and Princess Elsa from ‘Frozen’.

Going slightly off theme, there were also some other popular stars in the Wicklow classrooms, like Spiderman, and the Mario Brothers.

photographer Leigh Anderson.