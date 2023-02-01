See photos of all the craic from comedy night at Wicklow’s Brass Fox

Wicklow
Wednesday, 1 February 2023 | 5.5°C Dublin
Zita Fitzgerald and Mary Doyle.
Ruth Griffey and Tracey Maguire.
Comedian Karl Spain enjoying a ladies night out at his Comedy night in the Brass Fox, Wicklow.
June Fitzgerald, Tony Ryan and Aisling Beacom.
Comedian Paul Marsh and Philip Maguire.
Mircea Pop, Geoff Higgins and Barry Mernagh.
Comedians Paul Marsh and Karl Spain with magician Jack Wise at the Brass Fox, Wicklow.
Karl Spain and Michelle Esmonde.
February 01 2023 02:00 AM
The craic was indeed mighty at The Brass Fox in Wicklow town as they hosted a successful comedy night. Check out our gallery of photos taken by Mick Kelly.
