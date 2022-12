Shops at the Wicklow Christmas Market in Wickow town enjoyed their final visits from Christmas shoppers on Sunday.

After many weekends of festive fun, it was time to close up for the season and photographer Mick Kelly was on hand to capture some of the scenes, including some of the popular traders who had been helping people out with their Christmas buys.

The ice rink and funfair are set t remain open until January 3, so there’s still some fun to be had on the Murrough!