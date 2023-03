Sinead O'Briem Dance School in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Ruth Shine School of Dance taking part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue taking Part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Taking Part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Blessington Rugby Club taking part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Blessington Cardiac Response Unit taking part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Margaret and John Keogh and Grandchildren at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Blessington Sailing Club in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Rory and Hugh Magee at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Tara Blake with Quinn, Joanna Kelly with Ruridh, Kevin Osborne with Brod and Nichola with Maeve all Irish Wolfhounds taking part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Anne and Noel Nolan looking after the sound at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Sinead O'Briem Dance School in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blessington

Blessington’s St Patrick’s Day Parade drew thousands to the streets of west Wicklow and photographer Barry Hamilton was on hand to capture all the action.

See our gallery of photos above from the big day.