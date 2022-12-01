See photos from Mr and Mrs Claus’s visit to Annacurra Christmas Market

Christmas royalty descended on rural Wicklow last weekend as Mr and Mrs Claus paid a visit to Annacurra’s Christmas Market.
Festive spirit was alive and well at the Annacurra Comminuty Hall, where children (and adults!) told Santa their Christmas wishes.
There were stalls galore for those looking for special gifts, as well as games and refreshments all raising funds for St Brigid’s National School’s Parents Association.
Check out our gallery of photos from the day, captured by photographer Mick Kelly.