See photos from Mr and Mrs Claus’s visit to Annacurra Christmas Market

Alison Byrne and Grace Shannon at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Matthew Shannon, Sam Moules and Tom Maher at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Cllr Pat Kennedy with Mrs Claus at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Lauren Byrne, Aideen Fanning and Emma Byrne at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Jenna Hogan, Daisie Mae Hogan, Eve Canavan, Maeve Ullrich and Tracey Canavan waiting on Santa at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Maeve Ullrich and Siofra Byrne at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Santa Claus with Jennifer Maher at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Casey and Taylor Cullen with Mrs Claus at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Taylor Cullen with Santa at the Annacurra Community Christmas Market.

Christmas royalty descended on rural Wicklow last weekend as Mr and Mrs Claus paid a visit to Annacurra’s Christmas Market.

Festive spirit was alive and well at the Annacurra Comminuty Hall, where children (and adults!) told Santa their Christmas wishes.

There were stalls galore for those looking for special gifts, as well as games and refreshments all raising funds for St Brigid’s National School’s Parents Association.

Check out our gallery of photos from the day, captured by photographer Mick Kelly.