Emily Kavanagh with Roisin Kelly and Siobhan Kavanagh.

Irene and Kim Sweeney with Allison Ryder.

Rose Proctor with Breda and Sarah Clancy.

Deirdre Keogh with Paula Kelly, Joan Mooty and Gillian Conway.

Jacinta Wildes with Mary Keogh, Violet Waldron and Stephanie Keogh.

Pauline O'Brien and Margaret Doyle at the Arklow Town Team Little Christmas Ladies Lunch in the Woodenbridge Hotel.

The Byrne and Brauders family at the Arklow Town Team Little Christmas Ladies Lunch in the Woodenbridge Hotel.

Esther and Sandra O'Brien at the Arklow Town Team Little Christmas Ladies Lunch in the Woodenbridge Hotel.

The Woodenbridge Hotel played host to Arklow Town Team’s Nollaig na mBan / Little Christmas celebrations last weekend.

See our gallery above to find our who was there.