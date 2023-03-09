Wicklow

See photos as Wicklow Lions Club quiz nights reach grand final

Young Lion club members Lilli O'Donoghue, Sorcha O'Neill and Karla McEvoy at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz. Expand
Margaret Kennedy, Louise Carroll, Catherine Delaney and Joe Delaney at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz. Expand
Wicklow Lions President Maurice Corr and Lions Club District Governer Gerald Cashman at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz. Expand
Margaret Kennedy and Louise Farrell at the Wicklow Lions Club table quiz at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
Ruth, Colm and Owen Keogh with Catherine McNaught at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz. Expand
Karen Arthur, Brigid Cahill and Una Ryan at the Wicklow Lions Club table quiz at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
Ann Chambers and Declan McInerney at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz. Expand
Nora Kennedy and Margaret Davis at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz. Expand
Jennifer Ellis and Rachel Freeman at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz. Expand
Leonora, Dervela and Bronwyn Earls at the Wicklow Lions Club table quiz at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
Hanna Colaluca and Sadie Harte at the Wicklow Lions Club table quiz at Fitzpatrick's in Wicklow town. Expand
Brian Duffy, Stephen Bosh, Ann Jone and Shay Jones at the Wicklow Lions Club table quiz at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
Catriona Tuite, Paula Johnston, Jennifer Mates and Rosemary Kavanagh at the Wicklow Lions Club table quiz in Fitzpatrick's. Expand

Young Lion club members Lilli O'Donoghue, Sorcha O'Neill and Karla McEvoy at the Wicklow Lions Club Grand Final Table Quiz.

Myles Buchanan

Wicklow Lions Club are still reeling from an epic end to its fundraising quiz nights, which saw more than 200 attend the Grand Final in Wicklow Golf Club earlier this month.

Having been packed out for the penultimate round the previous Thursday, once again the golf club was totally full to capacity and the nearby Ernie’s Bar having to supply extra chairs to seat all the quizzers.

The all-Ireland Lions District Governor Gerald Cashman travelled from Wexford to give his support along with past Zone Chair Eamonn Teehan and Dun Laoghaire President Eamonn Sampson.

A total of 41 tables competed and all proceeds – expected to exceed €3,000 - from the quiz and that night’s raffle are set to be donated to the Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Every euro collected from the previous quizzes were then divided amongst 17 local causes, including everything from schools and the arts, to beekeepers and volunteer rescue services.

Those set to benefit include the RNLI, First Responders Wicklow, the Wicklow Town Team, Move4Parkinsons, Wicklow Scouts, Ashford Beekeepers and seven schools: St Coen’s, St Patrick’s, Nun’s Cross, CCM, DCW, Educate Together and Holy Rosary.

Money raised will also go to Blue Dolphins, Wicklow and Ashford ICAs and Rathnew three-year-old Alex Dunne, whose family are fundraising to adapt their home for his special needs.

Each charity received a cheque on the night presented by Lions President Maurice Corr and Eamonn Sampson. The divided proceeds are also topped up by the Lions Club for every charity.

President Maurice thanked everyone who supported the very successful quiz nights .Team leader Una Breslin thanked her team for the huge support over the past few months and there were presentations to Una as well as Ethna Neiland .

The committee Lilly Sorcha and Karla of the recently formed Leo Lions in DCW also took part in the quiz and presented the visiting dignitaries and their partners with a special red rose.

Local quizzers are already saying, 'roll on next quiz season!’.

