See photos as kids enjoy Easter egg hunt at Wicklow farm

Laci O'Hara at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Ciara Mas and Adele Byrne at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Good boy Jamie Gough with the Easter Bunny at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Angel Lauren McManus at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
The Laragh crazy crew at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
The Smith family at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Daniel and Katie Harte at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Lauren and Cillian McManus at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Isabelle and Zoe Clissmann at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza Expand
Bea Clissman at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Lucy Bergin at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Ada Makie Parks, Olivia Brock, Faye Harkin, Rian Kavanagh and Finn Brock at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Amber O'Hara at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Photos: Michael Kelly Expand
And and Danielle Hogan with Piper Steio at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Mary and Abbie May Forde with Dawn and Lucy Bergin at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand
Mary and Abbie May Forde with Dawn and Lucy Bergin at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza. Expand

Laci O'Hara at the Clissmann Farm Easter Egg-stravaganza.

THERE were plenty of small smiling faces hopping, skipping and jumping through the fields of the family farm at Clissmann Horse Caravans as part of a an ‘egg-citing’ Easter Egg Hunt.

Families from throughout the county and from further afield descended on the Rathdrum farm in order to get into the Easter spirit, with egg hunts taking place on the Easter and proceeding weekend.

“It’s a great event and it’s wonderful to see all the kids enjoying themselves,” said Neasa Clissmann.

“We have plenty of open space here which the children love. They go out into the field and have a rummage for some Easter Eggs, which they then present to the Easter Bunny who then exchanges the eggs for some chocolate. They also go hunting for carrots and can then go and feed some of our donkeys. Having a friendly animal involved goes down really well with the kids, while adults also enjoy getting close up to them. There is plenty of spaces for the kids to mooch around in and enjoy themselves, and we also have other activities, such as a barn with plenty of games and fun.”

