See photos as Greystones schools come together for Christmas concert

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. The three principals: Ruairí Farrell from Greystones Community College, Simon Carey from St David's and Alan Cox from Temple Carrig.

St David's Holy Faith Secondary School in Greystones hosted the annual Three Schools Christmas Concert in December.

St David's were joined by pupils, parents and staff from Temple Carrig School and Greystones Community College on Monday, December 19 in its newly completed sports arena.

The large crowd were treated to several performances from each school.

Greystones Community College performed its school song 'Si Si na Moja' led by Ms Jones and supported by Ms O'Donovan on piano.

Its lyrics capturing the spirit of the Christmas event, saying: "Now we stand together, and lift our hearts in song to the rhythm of this moment in our lives. We are one world, one people, and we all breathe the same."

The finale saw the three schools combine to sing some beautiful renditions of Christmas classics under the proud gaze of their principals, Ruairí Farrell, Greystones Community College, Simon Carey, St David's and Alan Cox from Temple Carrig.

Together the singers helped spread some Christmas cheer among all three school communities, as well as in the wider Greystones community , many of whom attended.

It was agreed by all that the evening was a resounding success and all three schools are already looking forward to next Christmas.