Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

See photos as Greystones schools come together for Christmas concert

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Temple Carrig students Daisy McGrath, Samarah Rahman, Tanya Coleman and Fifi Bourne. Expand
Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. St David's students, back row: Lucas O'Shea, James O'Farrell, Lochlin McCarthy, Rían O'Gorman. Front: Ewan MacAdam, James Dixon, Finn Morris and Travis O'Farrell. Expand
Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. The three principals: Ruairí Farrell from Greystones Community College, Simon Carey from St David's and Alan Cox from Temple Carrig. Expand
Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. St David's students Evelyn Kirwan, Jennifer Keogh, Emily Walsh-Randall, Grace McDermott, Ella Andrews and Brianna Gallagher. Expand
Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Greystones Community College students Aoibhinn McGonigle, Megan Kelly, Jane Pan and Eve Dunne. Expand
Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Temple Carrig students Kim Jordan, Tabea Gathmann and Sarah Hussain. Expand
Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Greystones Community College students Eve Byrne, Isaac Carcone, Asher Hennessy, Cahal Jayawardene and Alannah Pappas. Expand

Close

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Temple Carrig students Daisy McGrath, Samarah Rahman, Tanya Coleman and Fifi Bourne.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Temple Carrig students Daisy McGrath, Samarah Rahman, Tanya Coleman and Fifi Bourne.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. St David's students, back row: Lucas O'Shea, James O'Farrell, Lochlin McCarthy, Rían O'Gorman. Front: Ewan MacAdam, James Dixon, Finn Morris and Travis O'Farrell.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. St David's students, back row: Lucas O'Shea, James O'Farrell, Lochlin McCarthy, Rían O'Gorman. Front: Ewan MacAdam, James Dixon, Finn Morris and Travis O'Farrell.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. The three principals: Ruairí Farrell from Greystones Community College, Simon Carey from St David's and Alan Cox from Temple Carrig.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. The three principals: Ruairí Farrell from Greystones Community College, Simon Carey from St David's and Alan Cox from Temple Carrig.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. St David's students Evelyn Kirwan, Jennifer Keogh, Emily Walsh-Randall, Grace McDermott, Ella Andrews and Brianna Gallagher.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. St David's students Evelyn Kirwan, Jennifer Keogh, Emily Walsh-Randall, Grace McDermott, Ella Andrews and Brianna Gallagher.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Greystones Community College students Aoibhinn McGonigle, Megan Kelly, Jane Pan and Eve Dunne.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Greystones Community College students Aoibhinn McGonigle, Megan Kelly, Jane Pan and Eve Dunne.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Temple Carrig students Kim Jordan, Tabea Gathmann and Sarah Hussain.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Temple Carrig students Kim Jordan, Tabea Gathmann and Sarah Hussain.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Greystones Community College students Eve Byrne, Isaac Carcone, Asher Hennessy, Cahal Jayawardene and Alannah Pappas.

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Greystones Community College students Eve Byrne, Isaac Carcone, Asher Hennessy, Cahal Jayawardene and Alannah Pappas.

/

Three Schools Concert at St David's Greystones. Temple Carrig students Daisy McGrath, Samarah Rahman, Tanya Coleman and Fifi Bourne.

braypeople

Michael Sheridan

St David's Holy Faith Secondary School in Greystones hosted the annual Three Schools Christmas Concert in December.

St David's were joined by pupils, parents and staff from Temple Carrig School and Greystones Community College on Monday, December 19 in its newly completed sports arena.

The large crowd were treated to several performances from each school.

Greystones Community College performed its school song 'Si Si na Moja' led by Ms Jones and supported by Ms O'Donovan on piano.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Its lyrics capturing the spirit of the Christmas event, saying: "Now we stand together, and lift our hearts in song to the rhythm of this moment in our lives.  We are one world, one people, and we all breathe the same."

The finale saw the three schools combine to sing some beautiful renditions of Christmas classics under the proud gaze of their principals, Ruairí Farrell, Greystones Community College, Simon Carey, St David's and Alan Cox from Temple Carrig.

Together the singers helped spread some Christmas cheer among all three school communities, as well as in the wider Greystones community , many of whom attended.

It was agreed by all that the evening was a resounding success and all three schools are already looking forward to next Christmas.

Privacy