See photos as dippers make New Year’s Day splash for charity in Bray

From left: Tony Foran with Jack, Colm and Katie Dempsey, Gordon Leonard, Stephen and Cormac Brierton, The safety team at the New Year's Day Sea Swim in Bray. Expand
Amado Hidalgo and Pepe Puente. Expand
Michael Byrne with Peter Doyle, Donal Waddel at the New Year's Day Sea Swim in Bray. Expand
From left: Rachel, Olivia, Andrew, Jack and Ciaran O'Reilly at the New Year's Day Sea Swim in Bray. Expand
Tina Noonan with Sarah Murphy, Nicola Morris and Niamh Flanagan. Expand
Susan Cooney with Josh Ramsden, Jessie O'Malley Glynn and Rita Cooney. Expand
Gerry Ryan with Carmel Stokes, Declan McAndrew at the New Year's Day Sea Swim in Bray. Expand
Amado Hidalgo and Pepe Puente. Expand
Gerry Ryan with Carmel Stokes, Declan McAndrew at the New Year's Day Sea Swim in Bray. Expand
Tom and Maura O'Neill with grandson Jack Moran at the New Year's Day Sea Swim in Bray. Expand
Dr David Menzies, Bray Person of the Year in the recent Bray Chamber awards with his daughters Sophie, Holly and Lizzie. Expand
Norman Heagney with Paddy McLoughlin, Tom Clune at the New Year's Day Sea Swim in Bray. Expand
Paul, Tom and Kate Hawkins. Expand
Cecily Napier and Jacinta Ryan. Expand
Mary McCabe with Linda Uhlemann, Deirdre Fitzgerald and Nora Stewart, Bray Beach Bathers with a painting by Pat McAllister. Expand
Molly Browne and Caoimhe Ní Bhroin. Expand
Lorcan Fogarty. Expand
John Byrne and Kevin Ryan. Expand
Ava and Alex Bailey with their mother Kirsten. Expand

The 40th annual Bray New Year’s Day Sea Swim saw roughly 200 swimmers take to the chilly water on Sunday to raise funds for charity and to welcome in the new year.

The brave dippers were in jubilant form and glad to get back to the water following last year’s late cancellation. The swimmers were cheered on by hundreds of supporters. Four charities were chosen by event organisers Bray Lions Club, its own Schools Breakfast programme, Bray Women’s Refuge, Wicklow Hospice and Wicklow Rapid Response.

Frank Corr from Bray Lions Club said: “The event has raised roughly €370,000 in total since it began in 1984, including this year.” The final total is yet to be tallied as money is still coming in.

A terrific team of volunteers helped marshal the event and help with collections on the day. The Esplanade Hotel continued its tradition of providing a hospitality base for the event with changing facilities and hot drinks.

Swimmers represented all forms of local Bray life with councillors, politicians, celebrities and the very young to old braving the cold sea.

Seasoned sea swimmers with their double swim caps, booties and gloves were joined in the freezing water by heroic occasional winter swimmers in their summer togs and bare feet. Their shrieks as they entered the sea could be heard all the way to Main Street.

