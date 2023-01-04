See photos as Bigstone NS puts on big school play

There was a fantastic sense of festive cheer and excitement at Bigstone National School this holiday season as the tiny school from Rathvilly hosted a hugely successful Christmas play to remember

Situated in the heart of the countryside, on the borders of counties Wicklow, Kildare and Carlow, the small school of just 21 students and two teachers drew large crowds from the surrounding areas and put on a truly stellar performance to remember.

The school’s creative production of a nativity play brought joy to the enthusiastic crowd, who had braved the elements on a truly horrible night to be in attendance.

The children’s inspired performance featured Santa and an elf, and ended with a fantastic musical concert, complete with drums, glockenspiels and recorders.

Drama is highly valued at Bigstone NS. Every year, the school puts on a fantastic Christmas performance in the local community hall.

Over the years, the highly anticipated and much enjoyed concert has become a firm favourite, one enjoyed by the entire school community.

All students take part in these concerts and they are also involved in every aspect of the play.

From the organising of the script and props, to the stage and costumes, the children have a hand in every aspect of the production.