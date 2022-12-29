See inside Wicklow property renovated to become dream home of former Royal Hotel owner

The stunning entrance to the alluring St Anne's property, which has been placed on the market by owner Francis Doyle.

AFTER being doubled in size through years of renovations, the luxurious ‘St Anne’s’ property on the Dublin Road in Arklow been placed on the market, following the death of owner Francis Doyle’s wife Roisin, who worked with him to create the stunning six bedroom and six bathroom detached house

Built in the late 1960’s, the sprawling footprint of the lavish property was extended by its current owner, who upgraded the original 1,800 square feet layout to a massive 4,100 square feet design over the course of three long years of painstaking construction and renovation.

Francis and his late wife Roisin poured their hearts and souls into the house, moulding and shaping it to fit Francis’ idea of his childhood dream home. In the wake of Róisín’s recent passing, Francis, who is best known as the former owner of the Royal Hotel in Arklow, took the difficult decision to sell his dream home, citing a desire to see a young family take up stewardship over it.

“The property was owned by a family by the name of Ryan before we got our hands on it in 2004,” Francis said. “My wife and I were living in the hotel at the time and, needless to say, it was a bit of a change of pace when we moved in to St Anne’s.

“We began extensive work on the property immediately, which wasn’t completed until 2006, which was right around the time that we sold the hotel. We gutted the old floors and constructed a new roof – it was really quite a massive undertaking. What started out as a four bed, one bath house, soon became a lot, lot bigger! I think, if my head have been more screwed on at the time, I would have just added on a conservatory to the property and called it a day!

“We did it up in stages,” Francis continued. “When we got it there was no front door. Instead the owners had been using a side entrance. So, we put the granite pillars and the steps in place, and created a completely new front entrance.

“At the time, we were planning on being in here for life, but then sadly Roisin passed away. We have no children and, since Roisin is gone, it’s just too big for one person. That’s the only reason I’m selling up. I have another house in the town, where I’ll live there for a while, as I figure out the next move.”

The impressive c. 380 MÂ² property is set on a large site just north of Arklow Town Centre, with extensive off street parking, natural gas central heating, a wheelchair accessible ground floor and delightful internal décor.

The stunning home offers spacious, light filled well-proportioned accommodation, laid out over three floors, which are presented to the very highest standard.

The property’s spacious hallway entrance features a bespoke imperial styled teak staircase that is sure to impress, with decorative Lincrusta Dado Panels, tiled floors and beautifully recessed lighting. The main staircase leads to the pièce de résistance – the first floor landing. Constructed in the style of a grand hotel, the combination of the imperial staircase and wrap around landing are eye-catching features seldom seen in a residential property.

Additionally, the palatial downstairs sitting room features a marble fireplace which houses a solid fuel stove, while the fully fitted hardwood kitchen incorporates a range of modern appliances, including an Electrolux 5 ring gas hob. There is also a therapy room, a walk in hot press and the main bathroom features a sizeable jacuzzi bath.

Although Mr Doyle has affirmed his desire to see a family enjoy the capacious home he has built, he maintains that the property will surely appeal to a wide range of buyers.

“The property can go anyway really,” Francis said. “I only made it this big because it had always been my childhood dream to live in a big, double-fronted house. The stairs in particular was something I really wanted to incorporate, as I had always thought of reaching the top of my stairs and going left or right, or around to my balcony. I always pictured it as a home for a large family.

“However, it should also have an appeal to those in the B&B and guest house industries. The property really presents a turnkey opportunity in that regard. There’s wheelchair access, the whole house is alarmed and there is plenty of access for cars. The fact that there are five en suite bathrooms make it a perfect property for welcoming multiple guests.

“I will of course be sad to see it go,” Francis added. “But it’s simply too large for one person, or indeed for two people. It’s time for another family or buyer to get their hands on their dream home, a prospect that has certainly lifted my spirits.”

Despite the property only been placed on the market last week, there has been a high level of interest in it so far. Property agent Raymond Gaffney said that it easily one of the most exciting properties to have crossed his desk during his long and distinguished career in the property game.

“There’s been plenty of interest in the property so far, but that isn’t particularly surprising to us” Raymond said. “It’s a truly massive property, the likes of which I’ve never seen. The house has been extended and done up in every way possible. Francis and his wife did a fantastic job on it altogether.

“The imperial staircase in particular is one to really beat the band. I’ve honestly never seen anything like in all my years. It’s pure ‘Dallas’, that’s what it is. I’d be very surprised if there aren’t a string of viewings over the coming weeks, as this is a truly unique property with bags of potential.”

A price for the Arklow property is available on application.