See inside the €2.75 million Enniskerry home on the market with its own tennis court

Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
An aerial view of Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
The grounds at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry include a tennis court. Expand
A bedroom at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
A bathroom in Mervyn, Enniskerry, which is up for sale. Expand
One of the bedrooms at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
The kitchen at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
The living room at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry. Expand
A view of the gardens Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, which is on the market for sale. Expand

An aerial view of Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

The grounds at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry include a tennis court.

A bedroom at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

A bathroom in Mervyn, Enniskerry, which is up for sale.

One of the bedrooms at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

The kitchen at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

The living room at Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

A view of the gardens Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, which is on the market for sale.

Mervyn, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

Eimear Dodd

A modernised period five-bed home in Enniskerry has been brought to market with a pricetag of €2.75 million.

Mervyn on the Cookstown Road is a short walk from the village and boasts spectacular views of the surrounding area and towards the Irish Sea. 

The sale of the property is being handled by Colliers International. 

Bought by the current vendors in 2004, they carried a restoration of the property over the next two years, which included extending the house, improving the external flow and creating more access to the extensive grounds outside. 

Approached via a pillared porch, the spacious reception hall of the house has a stone flagged floor, a feature carved wood chimney piece and open arches to both the kitchen and the featured glazed passage, which in turn opens to the gardens.

The dining room contains a marble mantelpiece with inset stove and polished timber flooring while the drawing room has an ornate marble mantelpiece, a bay window with seating and French doors to the south facing terrace.

The kitchen includes a four-oven Aga cooker and fitted cupboards with a marble worktop.

The vendors remodelled the ground floor, creating access through a glazed passage to the utility room, two bedrooms, a shower room and a sitting room with a mezzanine area/children’s room. A door also leads from this passageway to the cobbled stable yard and gym.

A gym, games room, sun room and family room are also situated on the ground floor.  

The first floor contains three bedrooms including the large main bedroom with a cast iron fireplace and an en-suite bathroom, one of seven bathrooms in the garden.

A cobbled courtyard adjoins the house and includes four stables, a boiler house, a tack room/feed house, and a separate toilet with shower.

Mervyn is surrounded by 4.37ac of grounds including extensive lawns on both sides of the avenue, which were formally used as paddocks. 

According to the agent, the lawns could be converted to paddocks, if the buyers wishes to keep horses at the property. The property boundary is also planted with trees and extensive shrubbery to give added privacy.  

The grounds also feature a west-facing part-walled garden which contain a sunroom, a sun terrace and a tennis court.

