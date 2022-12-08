See inside secluded Wicklow home with tennis court on market for €690,000

An overview of the back of the property.

A spacious and secluded property in an exclusive development in Raheen, Arklow has been placed on the market for €690,000.

Despite being just a few kilometres from Arklow Town (5km) and Avoca (4km), the four bedroom/three bathroom ‘Beechlawn’, which is part of a private development of seven detached houses, enjoys an immense sense of privacy.

The approximately 190 sq. m. (2,044 sq. ft.), bungalow sits on a 0.7 acre site, which includes a garage, greenhouse, woodshed, detached block built reading room/study and a full-sized tennis court.

Built in the 1960’s, the main corridor of the home connects the living space with the bedrooms, while a large south-facing living space and fully fitted kitchen provide access to the main gardens.

There is also a second large living room and, on the opposite side of the house. a well-sized en suite master bedroom with a huge walk-in wardrobe and a second en suite bedroom. Along the corridor there are two further double bedrooms, a boot room and a family bathroom.

Beechlawn’s location is ideally located for people who want to enjoy the countryside and still be within easy reach of all conveniences.

The daughter of the current owners said: “We moved here when I was 12 years old and fell in love with the close-knit community here. The GAA club is just down the road and it’s a really attractive place for a young family.

“My parents are moving back to the west of Ireland, to revisit their roots. They’re going to be sad to see see it go and so will I – it was a really great place to grow up. They hope that it can bring the same happiness to another family.”

Property agent Jack Brady said: “We had the first viewing recently and have had a fair few enquiries so far. It’s a very attractive property, in a really nice area. The tennis court draws the eye of course, but the property has so much else to offer.”