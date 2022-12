Santa at Pluck's Kilmacanogue. Paul and Sandra McGrath with John and Liz Robinson

Santa at Pluck's Kilmacanogue. Sisters Ariana and Harper Walsh and cousin Amber with Santa

SANTA CLAUS was the guest of honour as Pluck’s of Kilmacanogue celebrated Christmas with a party for the community.

Photographer Leigh Anderson was on hand to capture the many happy faces in the twinkling establishment. Check out our gallery above.