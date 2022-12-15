Sean Olohan announced as Credit Union calendar winner for snow scene image

Sean Olohan collects his winner's prize from the Wicklow and District Credit Union offices.

SEAN Olohan is the overall winner of the Wicklow Credit Union calendar competition foir his stunning image of a local landscape blanketed by snow.

Sean has a keen interest in photography and is also a member of Wicklow Photographic Club. His winning entry was titled ‘Organic Snow Scene’, while another image captured by Sean of a tractor working in fields is also included in the calendar.

“It was a huge surprise as many hundred excellent photographers submitted entries including top professionals. Photography is a huge passion of mine and I feel very honoured to be chosen to represent the local Credit Union in their 2023 calendar,” said Sean.

Copies of the Wicklow and District Credit Union calendar for 2023 are currently available for purchase.