Seán Begley hoping all can ‘relate’ to new show at this week’s Bray Comedy Festival

Award-winning local comedian Seán Begley brings his new solo show 'FAUX PA' to the Bray Comedy Festival this week and is hoping the stories told will resonate with all.

As the host of the Good Craic Comedy Club in Bray’s Harbour Bar, Seán is well-known and loved by the local community, which is set to welcome some of the world’s funniest people from Wednesday, February 15 to Sunday, February 19 as the Bray Comedy Festival laughs up the town.

Among those on the star-studded schedule are some of Ireland's comedy elite such as Deirdre O Kane, Jarlath Regan, Jason Byrne, Enya Martin, Paul Currie, Pat McDonnell and Danny O Brien.

On Saturday, Seán brings his new solo show to his favourite venue, The Harbour Bar, from 5pm.

Speaking ahead of his Bray Comedy Festival date, Seán gave some insight into what audiences can expected from ‘FAUX PA’.

"In essence, this new show is about cataloguing the many awkward, divisive and embarrassing situations I have experienced in my daily interactions with colleagues, friends and society at large,” revealws Seán.

"I'm guessing that everyone will be able to relate to these stories, as we all deal with failure on a regular basis. I think you have to embrace the failure, because each situation is ultimately a learning experience which builds character.”

Supporting Seán is Pauline Shanahan who has gigged all around Ireland and the UK. She made it to the finals of Funny Women UK, regularly features on RTE’s Radio 1 Sunday Miscellany and has also played Electric Picnic, Vodafone Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Find tickets for the show plus a full list of all participating comedians and performances at www.braycomedyfest.ie .