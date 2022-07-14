Seabreeze Festival’s Swinging Pubs at The Gin Mill hits all the right notes

The contestants join in for the showdown Photo: Myles Carroll

The Spice Girls dancing the night away at The Gin Mill Photo: Myles Carroll

On Monday night The Gin Mill pub in Arklow hosted an evening of entertainment to remember.

The event, which was part of the annual Seabreeze Festival’s Swinging Pubs competition, showcased a wealth of local talents who wowed the packed house with a variety of acts.

The show opened with Alan O’Shea's rendition of ‘So strong’ by Labi Siffre, followed by Liam Moore, Jack Keogh and David Keely who brought the house down with their memorable performance of ‘The Full Monty’.

Other acts included Jasmine Kavanagh who sang ‘Hopelessly devoted to you’, Linda Fortune who recited a bedtime poem about Covid and MC Roan Freehill with Spice Girls Anna New, Grace Furlong, Caitlin O Leary and Mia Cullen. Mary Doyle serenaded the crowd, singing ‘Run' by Snow Patrol, before Tony Burke closed the show with a rousing performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’.

The Gin Mill owner, Antoinette Hudson, was delighted with the turnout.

‘Everyone enjoyed themselves. It was great for business and the community. After Covid it’s great to see crowds out and about interacting again. It’s a return to some sort of normality,’ she said.

The final of the Swinging Pubs competition will take place at 9.30pm on Thursday night in The Bridge Hotel, Arklow.

The Seabreeze Festival begins on Friday night in Arklow and will continue all day on Saturday and Sunday.