Santa prepares to switch on Wicklow town's Christmas lights

SANTA will be paying a visit to Wicklow town on Saturday, November 20, in order to officially switch on the Christmas lights.

Santa will be arriving in a special train courtesy of Wicklow Christmas Market, with the switching on of the lights taking place at 4 p.m.. The family orientated event will also feature performances from Wicklow Community Choir and The Bandits in Fitzwilliam Square.

The Santa parade will start in Market Square and make its way along Main Street to Fitzwilliam Square.

The event is organised by Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce and Wicklow Municipal District. To ensure crowd safety, road closures along Main Street will be required and will last from 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardians at all times and the public are asked to please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Wicklow Christmas Market will also be back, bigger and better than ever. This year features a new addition in the form of a new eco ice rink. The Christmas Market will be taking place at Leitrim Place, The Murrough. The market is free to the public and offers food, activities and entertainment for everyone in the family.