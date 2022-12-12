Santa Claus greets local girls and boys at Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Station

THERE was festive cheer aplenty at the Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Station on Saturday as Santa Claus paid his annual visit all the way from the North Pole.

Many of the RNLI crew’s children gathered on the East Pier and waited excitedly to greet Santa as he arrived on the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat.

Santa then made his way into the station where he handed out presents to everyone in a specially decorated grotto as he listened intently to each child’s wish-list for this Christmas.

After a quick cup of tea to warm himself up, Santa headed back to the North Pole to put the final touches to his busy Christmas schedule.

Speaking after the visit, Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: “The annual visit was cancelled due to Covid 19 restrictions, so we were delighted to meet up with Father Christmas this year, and while Santa will finish work early on Christmas morning, our volunteer crew will remain on call all over Christmas ready to answer the call for help should their pagers activate.”

The RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews are always ready to save lives at sea and are available 365 days each year.