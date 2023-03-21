RSA child car seat check service comes to Wicklow

THE Road Safety Authority are back on the road with the child car seat checking service – Check It Fits - coming to Wicklow town for one day newt week.
According to our research frightening-statistic-that-shows-that-as-many-as-4-out-of-5-child-car-seats-are-incorrectly-fitted which can result in serious injury or a fatality in the event of a collision.
The RSA Check it First roadshow offers a full-time, nationwide, free service. Our team of experts will not only check that your child’s car seat is fitted safely, they will also give a demonstration and answer any questions you might have.
The Check it First roadshow will be based at Babycare International, Harbour Point, Wicklow town on Wednesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. There is no need to book an appointment.