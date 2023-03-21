Wicklow

RSA child car seat check service comes to Wicklow

The Check it Fit roadshow will be located at Babycare International in Wicklow town on Wednesday, April 5.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THE Road Safety Authority are back on the road with the child car seat checking service – Check It Fits - coming to Wicklow town for one day newt week.

which can result in serious injury or a fatality in the event of a collision.

The RSA Check it First roadshow offers a full-time, nationwide, free service. Our team of experts will not only check that your child’s car seat is fitted safely, they will also give a demonstration and answer any questions you might have.

The Check it First roadshow will be based at Babycare International, Harbour Point, Wicklow town on Wednesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. There is no need to book an appointment.

