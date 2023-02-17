Roundwood and District Historical Society seek new members ahead of AGM

Roundwood and District Historical Society members Marcelo Pacheco, Yvonne Whitty and Claire Chambers, Martin Timmons at the 2022 journal launch held in November with the County Award they received for Heritage Week.

THE Roundwood and District Historical Society will hold their AGM in Roundwood Parish Hall on Tuesday, February 28 at 8 p.m.

The society was formed over 30 years ago having committed to gathering, recording and disseminating information relating to the history and folklore of Roundwood village and its environs.

As well as the formal proceedings of the AGM, the Society will also be inviting past and present members to share any amusing or memorable memories of society events.

All welcome are welcome to attend.

The Society would very much like to hear from you if you are interested in becoming a member or joining the committee. Please ring Jane Pierce on 0858600710 for more information.