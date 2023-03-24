Rosettes for Blessington students at showjumping

Juliet Moran of Blessington No 1 School with Ballinaskea Showgirl.

BLESSINGTON No 1 School secured third place at the recent Interschools Team Showjumping at Coilog and hosted by Newbridge College, with some former students also competing.

The TRI Interschools primary team show-jumping competition saw teams from around the country compete in a fast paced nations cup style team event.

Blessington No 1 School finished in third place after three clear rounds by Juliet Moran, Sasha Perrin and Eabha Lewis.

Also competing was Wicklow girl Oleana Cowan from Manor Kilbride, a previous Blessington No. 1 student.

Oleana was competing in the Horse Sport Ireland 1.10cm individual competition representing St. Columba’s College and secured sixth place and a qualification for the finals later this year.

Also competing was Daniel Moran of Manor Kilbride, another former student of Blessington No. 1 and representing St. Columba’s College. Daniel secured an excellent double clear in the 1m on Classy Clinique.