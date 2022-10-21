Rose and Margaret win Wednesday as Royal Bridge Club returns to Friday sessions

Margaret Kelly and Rose Butler won North/South on Wednesday, while Marion O’Shaughnessy and Norma Sommers won East/West.

PLAY continues at the Royal Bridge Club, with Margaret Kelly and Rose Butler finishing first on Wednesday night in the North/South section.

Michael and Nell O’Gorman were second and Susan Hill and Marion McNulty were third. The East/West winners were Marion O’Shaughnessy and Norma Sommers. Finishing joint-second were Daphne Walsh and Pauline Earls, and Robert Doyle and Heather Sheane.

All bridge players are reminded to be seated by 7.20 p.m. so play can start at 7.30 p.m. sharp.

The Royal Bridge Club has also resumed playing Bridge on Friday mornings in Wicklow Sailing Club. Please be seated by 9.50 a.m. to start playing at 10 a.m. New and returning Members are welcome. Please Contact Berni on 085-8511581 for more information.

Bridge Lessons continue in Wicklow Sailing Club on Thursday nights, please contact Phyllis Kavanagh on 086-8388096 for more information.