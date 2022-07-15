Room used as set on ‘Disenchanted’ film in Enniskerry could go for €35,000 at auction

This room used during filming of 'Disenchanted' will go to auction with Victor Mee on July 19.

An entire room used as a set during filming of Disney film ‘Disenchanted’ in Enniskerry is set to be auctioned on Tuesday in Cavan.

Originally from a chateau near Versailles in France, the hand painted, gilded and gesso-panelled room has an extravagant fireplace and glass doors. It measures 19.5 metres long, 6.8 metres wide and 2.65 metres high.

The room will go to auction on day one of Victor Mee’s Decorative Interiors, Architectural and Pub Memorabilia Sale on Tuesday, July 19 and is expected to fetch between €25,000 and €35,000.

Enniskerry was completely transformed into a charming, pastel Disney wonderland for the filming of ‘Disenchanted’ last summer. The entire town became a film set, with hundreds of locals taking part as extras.

However, in spring this year it was reported that some scenes had to be reshot in the UK after gaining poor reviews during pre-screenings. It’s unclear then if this French room will feature in the film when it is released in November this year.