Rock Parnells to host teen disco fundraiser

The Arklow Rock Parnells GAA club are hosting a teen disco at Glenart College on Saturday January 28, to raise much needed funds for the busy year ahead.

The disco is intended for children from 1st to 3rd year, to provide them with an opportunity to let their hair down and have fun in a safe environment.

With the hugely popular DJ Ciano manning the decks, tickets for the event are expected to sell like hot cakes.

Arklow Rock Parnells Club Secretary, Philip Byrne, said that the disco is one of many fundraisers the club have in the pipeline, as they seek to upgrade and maintain their facilities.

"Funds that are raised will go towards the juvenile end of the club, both in camogie and hurling, to help support them in buying equipment – hurling balls, jerseys, that kind of thing,” Philip said.

"We’re trying to develop the ground as well so, if the disco is successful, we’d hope to have further events.

The disco will take place on Saturday January 28, from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are €10 plus and are available from eventbrite.ie

