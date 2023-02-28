RNLI puts call out for fundraising volunteers across Wicklow coast

The RNLI is looking for new fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving crew at its branches in Wicklow, Arklow, Greystones and Newtown.

Described as “ordinary people who do extraordinary things” the organisation’s fundraising team make up 95 per cent of the RNLI team and ensure the lifeboat crews can continue to save lives.

Joe Taylor is the secretary of the Greystones and Newtown Fundraising Branch and has been volunteering for 13 years.

“I am a sailor and have been involved with the sea all my life so when the committee, all of whom I would have known anyway, asked me to get involved, I did,” he says.

"I volunteer because I know the people on the lifeboat crew are also volunteers and when you live close to Bray or Wicklow, everyone tends to relate to or have had an experience with the lifeboat and you find those who have had an experience are very generous in giving back.

"Anyone with a connection to the sea either by living or growing up by it as a kid, knows that the lifeboat crew will look after them if there is an emergency at sea.”

The branch organises a number of regular events throughout the year including a trophy race with the Greystones Sailing Club, collections, raffles and car washes, and it also has a trailer shop on Greystones Harbour.

Mary Creedon, RNLI Fundraising Partnership Lead hailed the efforts of people like Joe.

“Without our volunteers, the RNLI simply would not be able to operate the way it does today,” she said. “With 92 per cent of the RNLI’s income coming from donations, the charity relies on the generosity of supporters and on the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise essential funds.

"Thousands of community fundraising volunteers organise a wide range of activities and events each year, contributing their time, energy and skills to raise money to save lives at sea.

“Some of our fundraisers have been volunteering for many years while some just join us for a few months in the year depending on what their commitments allow. We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew.

"If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply.

"You will learn new skills, gain experience and have the rewarding satisfaction of giving back. The RNLI will also provide all the necessary training and support so you can carry out your chosen role effectively."