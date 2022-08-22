River Dargle history re-told in trio of National Heritage Week tours in Bray

Brian White of Bray Cualann Historical Society giving a guided tour from Bray Bridge to the People's Park.

Bray Cualann Historical Society spent National Heritage Week unearthing the many tales held within the banks of the river Dargle.

In three guided tours, Brian White from the Historical Society talked visitors through the nooks and crannies from Bray Bridge to the People’s Park.

They explored the history of the River Dargle, The People’s Park, Lower Dargle Road and Bray Commons.

The River Dargle flows into the irish Sea in Bray, having begin in the Wicklow Mountains, risen over Djouce Mountain and tumbled down the 121m Powerscourt Waterfall.

In the Glencree Valley, the River Glencree joins it, and opposite the People’s Park in Bray, the Swan River joins for the final kilometre into Bray Harbour.

It has been friend and foe to Bray, proving its most dangerous in August 1986 during Hurricane Charlie when it burst its banks and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

More than 500 homes were flooded, and moves then began to prevent a repeat with a new flood defence system. The River Dargle Flood Defence Scheme was completed in 2017 and provided not only flood protection, but also new walkways and other public amenities for all to enjoy around the famous river.